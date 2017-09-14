Selena Gomez undergoes kidney transplant due to lupus

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

Gomez writes in an Instagram post confirmed by her publicist early Thursday that she has been somewhat out of the spotlight this summer because she was recovering from the procedure. She calls the transplant “what I needed to do for my overall health.”

The post didn’t reveal Gomez’s current condition or say where or when the procedure took place, but she did take the time to thank her donor, television actress Francia Raisa.

I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.

Gomez’s publicist declined to release more information.

Gomez revealed her lupus diagnosis in 2015.