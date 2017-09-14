× One man arrested after leading Huntsville police on chase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Around 11:45 Wednesday night, Huntsville police attempted to make a traffic stop on University Drive near Meadow Drive. However, the driver of the vehicle kept going and a chase began.

It went down Meadow Drive and ended minutes later at the intersection of Holmes Avenue and Lee Street.

Police say the driver threw drugs out the window. Those drugs were recovered by officers.

The driver is now facing numerous charges.