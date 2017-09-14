One good and one bad rating for Mexican restaurants in this week’s Restaurant Ratings
Sonic Drive-In
1325 6th Ave. SE, Decatur
Violations:
- Inspectors found milk, hot dogs, and cheese stored at temperatures up to 20 degrees warmer than required
- An employee’s personal drink was sitting on an active cutting board
- Sonic Drive-In scores an 85
El Quetzal Buena Vista
118 E. Franklin St., Russellville 83
Violations:
- No paper towels at the kitchen hand sink
- The utensils were not being sanitized at all
- Beef and chicken were stored at hazardous temperatures
- El Quetzal Buena Vista scores an 83
Pizza Hut
859 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence
Violations:
- Found broken fryer baskets
- Dish machine not sanitizing dishes properly
- Pizza Hut scores an 85
Clean Plate Recommendation:
Casa Mexicana Restaurant
1101 S. Jackson Highway, Sheffield
Score: 99