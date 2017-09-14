New Market Discount Drugs closes, customers now under CVS Pharmacy’s care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW MARKET, Ala. - WHNT News 19 answered calls into the newsroom from the New Market community about the closing of their neighborhood pharmacy. We stopped by the New Market Discount Drugs store on Winchester Road on Thursday morning to understand where customers go from here.

The owner said it is true that New Market Discount Drugs is closed, but all of the customers' records are now held at the CVS Pharmacy on the corner of Homer Nance Road and Winchester Road. That is about eight miles up the road from the now closed drug store.

We checked with the pharmacist inside CVS to understand what customers needed to know about their information. He said CVS purchased all of the files from the New Market drug store.

If you're one of those clients, all of your insurance and prescription information is loaded in CVS's system. The pharmacist says this seamless transition allows all former discount drugs customers to use any CVS Pharmacy.