Monte Sano Art Festival set to return this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Monte Sano Art Festival, hosted by Huntsville Arts Council returns for its 16th year! The Huntsville tradition will feature more than 140 of the region's finest artists. The public will also get to enjoy local musicians and food trucks.

Monte Sano State Park charges $10 per car for parking or $5 per person for walk-ins. This money goes directly to supporting our beautiful state parks. Officials are only taking cash payments for parking. However, most artists will accept cards. An ATM will also be available inside the festival.