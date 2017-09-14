Jackson County has a new, online collection for historical documents and maps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - Jackson County has a new way for residents to learn about their local history.

Staff at the Jackson County Revenue Commission put together a site for residents to stop and take a moment to look back at pieces of history. "When I first started they had about 1,000 saved maps and they weren't scanned in," said Greg Tyler, Chief Mapper.

For two years, the mappers started creating digital copies of these old maps. "When people seen we were doing that, they started bringing in everything from the county," said Tyler.

That included old documents and even pictures. "If you count pages of documents, we're probably around 7,000. There's probably 200 maps."

This map collection showcases a variety of Jackson County gems like the Bridgeport Depot Museum that dates all the way back before the Civil War Era.

There's also the Scott Family Cemetery where the founder of Scottsboro was buried, as well as blue prints of downtown Scottsboro that date all the way back to the 1920s.

It's all located on a Google Doc drive. All you have to do is go on the Jackson County Revenue website, click on links and then historical maps. "It's just a neat little thing to be able to look back on, especially with some of the hand drawn ones we have. I mean this stuff is actually from the 1800s."

If you have a special Jackson County picture or document that you would like to share with your neighbors, you are welcome to bring it to the Jackson County courthouse.