Huntsville City Council nominates two Municipal Court Judges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In a specially called meeting of the Huntsville City Council, members nominated two new judges onto the city’s Municipal Court.

Lonzo Robinson and Jeffery Grimes were selected, after two rounds of nominations.

Robinson is extremely well versed with the Municipal Court system, as he currently works as the Chief Prosecutor for the court.

Grimes is an experienced attorney in Huntsville, who also works for the city’s legal department.

The meeting began with over 30 minutes of discussion about what the council wanted the judges to represent on the bench.

Both Councilman Will Culver and Devyn Keith emphasized the need for diversity in both ethnicity and legal opinion, while Councilman Bill Kling stressed the need for judicial experience.

Council President Jennie Robinson says she feels like they got the best of both worlds through these nominations.

“Both of them are very cognizant of the challenges of the work because they’ve worked there, and they have great ideas, innovative ideas of how to improve those processes,” says Robinson.

Some of those changes may include adding night court, Saturday court and other avenues that will make it easier for folks to come before a judge in the middle of their busy work days.

The next step in the process will be for the City Administrator to negotiate their salaries, and if they accept the conditions, can begin whenever the city sees fit.