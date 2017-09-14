Help local babies! Host a “Diaper Shower” with these creative ideas

The Great Diaper Drive is coming soon! And we’re hoping you’ll once again help us keep local babies clean and happy.

Our annual effort reached a new milestone last year with the formation of The Diaper Bank at the Food Bank of North Alabama — a first ever bank for disposable diapers and wipes in the Tennessee Valley.

This year we’re hoping to get even BIGGER results. WHNT News 19, Rocket City Mom and iHeartMedia Huntsville are all teaming up to spread the word about the collection effort. The drive itself runs two weeks starting Monday, Oct. 9 — so mark your calendars!

One of the most exciting ways to support The 2017 Diaper Drive is to host your own “Diaper Shower” at home, at work, at church, or among friends. Here are a couple of super cool ideas for making that happen:

The Virtual Shower – Great for people who have a big heart but not a lot of time! Individuals can register on Amazon for a shower supporting our Diaper Drive, then send electronic invitations to their friends. Those friends can then buy diapers digitally and ship them directly to the host.

The Party Shower – Are you a social butterfly? Turn your diaper collection effort into one big party! Go big and send invites. Or not. Whether it’s a fancy potluck or a quick break-room gathering, you’ll still have a blast. Check out our Diaper Drive “Diaper Shower” Pinterest page for inspiration on decor, games and recipes. We’ve also created downloadable invitations, customizable posters, and social media e-vites for Twitter, Facebook & Instagram to add extra pizzazz to your planning.

The Quick Shower – If you’re not that Type-A, or just a bit of a procrastinator, you can still help sweet babies. Why not host a pop-up shower at work? Make sure you clear it with your boss first! Oh, and while you’re talking to the decision maker, ask if the company will match your donation.

———-

Don’t forget to tell us about your awesome efforts. If you host a “Diaper Shower,” take a quick video of your celebration, or of the diapers you’ve collected. Send it to us at photo@whnt.com, or share it with us directly on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat. The more you spread the word about your good deed, the more you’ll inspire others to do the same.

About This Effort

Five years ago, WHNT News 19 and Rocket City Mom learned local babies were going without clean diapers, putting them at increased risk for illness and abuse. The families in need each had a different story. Some were down on their luck, facing a sudden job loss or financial hardship. Others were fleeing domestic violence with next to nothing. We wanted to help, so we joined with community partners to establish The Great Diaper Drive. Since then, the project has grown exponentially, with donations topping 100,000+ diapers and wipes.

The newly established Diaper Bank at the Food Bank of North Alabama was the first of its kind in our region. It now works to provide diapers and wipes to partner agencies across 11 area counties, greatly expanding the impact of our annual Diaper Drive.