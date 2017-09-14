Great comedy for a great cause! Support this year’s Diaper Drive

Stand up Live in Huntsville invites you to a great night of comedy, for a great cause.

In exchange for donating new, disposable diapers to WHNT News 19 and Rocket City Mom’s The Great Diaper Drive 2017, you’ll get to see star comedian Hal Sparks in action!

Here are more specifics on the showtimes:

Thursday, September 14th at 07:00 p.m. (Doors open at 05:30 p.m.) / Two items minimum / 19 & over

Friday, September 15th at 07:00 p.m. (Doors open at 05:30 p.m.) / Two items minimum / 19 & over

Friday, September 15th at 09:15 p.m. (Doors open at 08:45 p.m.) / Two items minimum / 19 & over

More about Stand Up Live: http://huntsville.standuplive.com/

About Hal Sparks

Currently starring in the Disney XD show, LAB RATS, actor-comedian Hal Sparks began his professional career as a teenager in Chicago. As a member of the famed Second City Troupe, his quick wit and affable personality quickly gained him recognition and acclaim and he was named the “Funniest Teenager In Chicago” by the Chicago Sun Times. Sparks went on to host the Emmy Award- winning “Talk Soup” on E! Entertainment Television, winning rave reviews from fans and critics alike. He starred for five seasons on Showtime’s hit series “Queer As Folk” and appeared in the films “Extract,” “Spiderman 2” and “Dude, Where’s My Car?” Sparks recently starred in his own one hour Showtime comedy special, “Charmageddon,” which is now a best-selling DVD. He is a star commentator on VH1’s popular “I Love the 80’s” series and can be hear every Wednesday on the nationally syndicated “Stephanie Miller Radio Show.” Hal is also a pop culture expert and regularly appears on such shows as “Joy Behar” and CNN’s “Your Money.” His numerous other television appearances include “The Tonight Show,” “Larry King Live,” “Charlie Rose,” “Good Morning America,” “The View,” “Jimmy Kimmel” and MTV. In addition to a busy acting and stand-up career, he is an accomplished musician. Hal and his band, Zero 1, recently released their debut album.