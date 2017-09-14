Prop Money Scam – Be on the lookout for fake $100 bills circulating in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police are warning against money they say is made for TV and movies, but circulating around off-screen and around the city.

On Thursday, a viewer called the WHNT newsroom to tell us her family has been fooled. She claims someone agreed to buy an iPhone from a family member through a yard sale website. When they later examined the money the family thought they had earned in the exchange, they discovered it wasn’t worth the $500 promised during the sale. It was fake money.

Emme Long, Decatur Police Public Information Liaison, confirmed it has happened twice this month in Decatur. Each time someone used prop money during a person-to-person sale, she said.

The department originally sent out a warning to sellers and merchants a few weeks ago.

“We knew that someone had ordered the money, but we had not seen it appear yet,” she said. “It’s novelty money so it’s ok to have, but spending it is the problem. Now we have seen it happen through Facebook marketplaces or the Facebook yard sale pages and Craigslist.”

To avoid falling victim to this money, all you have to do is read it. The bills warn that they are for “motion picture use only” four times on the front side, and once in big letters on the back.

But there are other differences from real cash, too.

Long said that “You’ll notice the texture feels very odd. We’re used to cotton money, whether we know it or not. It’s stiff.” The prop money also weighs more than actual currency.

Take a look at these $100's. Would this prop $$ fool you? More about where it is circulating, and how, tonight on @whnt pic.twitter.com/Hm26cJsZhr — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) September 15, 2017

The problem is this fake cash can easily be ordered online. We searched “prop money” on Amazon.com and were able to find $10,000 worth of prop money, for just $24.

Police recommend that you stay alert when completing a person-to-person sale. “Make sure you take each individual bill and check to make sure. Because one might be stuck in with a few real ones.”

