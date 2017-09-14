Dear Amazon, Come to Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - With more than 1,000 likes and 182 shares and counting many Facebook users believe Huntsville is the right place for Amazon's second American headquarters. Downtown Huntsville tagged the company in a post and explained why we're the best fit.

"Amazon Headquarters is a much sought after commodity. It will be a great thing for Huntsville or a great thing for anybody in the state of Alabama," Mayor Tommy Battle said.

Amazon said they are looking at metropolitan areas with more than one million people. They also need the new headquarters to be within 45-minutes of an international airport. Mayor Tommy Battle said they've already spoken to The Chamber of Commerce about putting the city's name in the hat.

But he also said we may fall short for the kind of city Amazon is looking for. Though, he said we do have the talent. "When they come in and start talking about a workforce that will eventually hit 50,000 people. That is a big workforce. We would have to be pulling from North Alabama, from Birmingham, and from South Tennessee," Mayor Battle explained.

Industry insiders said Dallas, Chicago, Detroit, and Denver are some of the cities in the running to be the new headquarters. The only place in the South is Greensboro, North Carolina. Official bids are due October 18th.