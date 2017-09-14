Bring diapers, and have a great time drinking beer

The Great Diaper Drive is returning soon, and WHNT News 19 is partnering with Rocket City Mom and iHeartMedia Huntsville to collect diapers and wipes for local children.

This year, as part of our annual effort to keep Tennessee Valley babies clean and healthy, several community partners are stepping up with support. Rocket Republic, for example, has this super cool event you’ll want to check out!

Diapers & Drafts

This Saturday, September 16, Rocket Republic will host a “Diapers & Drafts” event from 3:00pm – 9:00pm to benefit The Great Diaper Drive 2017.

All moms, dads, or single supporters of sweet babies are welcome! Patrons are encouraged to bring diapers and wipes to the event. Donations will benefit the Diaper Drive.

There will be baby-shower themed games from 6:00pm – 7:00pm, lots of fun and of course, fabulous brews to order. Toybox Bistro will also be there.

Rocket Republic will also rename a beer for the day — in honor of the Diaper Drive!