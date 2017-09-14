Boaz Police officers look to start neighborhood watch groups

BOAZ, Ala. — Police officers can’t be everywhere. So in Boaz, officers there are hoping to start up a program to put more eyes and ears on the ground.

Boaz police want to bring communities together to start neighborhood watches in the city. “People who are willing to provide us with any information that may help us in either deterring the crime, or should it happen, can provide us with information, details that may help us solve it,” said Deputy Chief Josh Gaskin.

It’s a first for the department. “We’ll go over with them what’s happening in their area to let them know what’s going on, so they can help us watch for that,” Gaskin said.

There are only so many officers, but there are hundreds of people in the community. “We just simply want them to pick up the phone, call us, we’re going to explain to them what to provide the dispatcher with so when we’re coming to the location we’ll know more of who or what we’re looking for and what we’re dealing with,” Gaskin explained.

On top of having the extra help, it’s a way for the officers and the community to work together. “It’s going to happen. Things are going to happen. We can’t be everywhere at one time and that’s why we need the help from the people in the city,” Gaskin added.

The department is holding a meeting for anyone who is interested in starting a watch in their neighborhood on September 26 at 6:30 at the Boaz Public Library.