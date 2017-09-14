Auburn hires Mickey Dean as new head softball coach

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn named Mickey Dean as their new head softball coach Thursday.

Dean comes to Auburn after five seasons as the head coach at James Madison.

“Coach Dean’s accomplishments at JMU are remarkable,” Auburn Director of Athletics Jay Jacobs said. “He’s won consistently at every level throughout his career. He’s done it the right way, winning with class and integrity while graduating his student-athletes at a high level. Auburn already has a winning program and we’re going to get even better. He’s a great fit for Auburn.”

During his 11 years coaching at the collegiate level, Dean has coached seven NCAA Tournament teams and one super regional participant. Dean also won nine conference championships.

“It is an honor to be named the leader of the Auburn softball program,” Dean said. “I want to thank President Leath, Director of Athletics Jay Jacobs and the Board of Trustees for the exciting opportunity to lead this program.

“The future is bright for Auburn softball. We want the fans to be as excited as we are to come out and watch the program represent them in the highest standing.”

Dean replaces former head softball coach Clint Meyers who announced his retirement in August.