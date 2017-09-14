Athens City Schools superintendent named Superintendent of the Year for District 8

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens City Schools superintendent is one of the best in the state, according to the School Superintendents of Alabama (SSA). The group voted Trey Holladay the District Eight Superintendent of the Year.

Holladay will represent District Eight in consideration for Alabama Superintendent of the Year. That person will then represent the state to compete at the national level.

“I am honored to be recognized as the District Eight Superintendent of the Year. There are many deserving superintendents in this region. I am humbled and honored to be amongst some of the best educational leaders in the state and surrounded by strong leaders at the district level. Many thanks to my fellow District Eight superintendents,” said Holladay.

Holladay became the Athens City School system superintendent in 2013. He has also served as a high school principal, elementary principal, assistant principal, physical education teacher, athletic director and head football coach during his 30 years of experience in public education. He is a frequent presenter at state and national conferences regarding leadership and educational strategies, and has recently received state and national recognition for his innovative approaches to K-12 education.

District Eight includes Athens City, Attalla City, Dekalb County, Etowah County, Fort Payne City, Gadsden City, Huntsville City, Jackson County, Limestone County, Madison City, Madison County and Scottsboro City school districts. There are eight school board districts in the state of Alabama.