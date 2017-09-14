ALEA issues missing senior alert for Montgomery man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Montgomery Alabama Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 93-year-old Harold Loyrd.

Authorities say Loyrd was last seen in Montgomery October 9th wearing a gray shirt and black pants. They say he may be travelling in a white 2005 Chevrolet Colorado with Georgia tag PXF8976. Authorities add that numerous cans and garbage may also be in the bed of the truck.

Loyrd is 6’2″ tall, weighs about 140 pounds and suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on Harold Loyrd’s whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2651 or call 911.