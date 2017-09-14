Alabama State Board of Education appoints Ed Richardson as interim State Superintendent

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama State Board of Education named Dr. Ed Richardson as the interim State Superintendent on Thursday morning.

Richardson served as the Alabama State Superintendent from 1995-2004.

At the beginning of the state board meeting, Governor Kay Ivey acknowledged that the future of education is at a crossroads, but said the board now has the opportunity to refocus its efforts.

The appointment comes one day after State Superintendent Michael Sentance submitted his resignation to Governor Ivey.

Sentance has been embattled for months, and some close to the situation have told WHNT News 19 they expected him to be fired by the state school board.

Sentance’s separation agreement will cost the state more than $77,000. The Governor said it’s straightforward and consistent with his contract agreement. Ivey also mentioned that his payout is the same amount if the board were to fire him.