HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Alabama A&M finishes up a brutal stretch of three straight FBS opponents this Saturday against South Alabama, but what's been even harder on the team is the loss of star running back Jordan Bentley. The Guntersville native hurt his ankle in the first quarter of the UAB game, he sat out last week against Vanderbilt, and is doubtful for this Saturday. So head coach James Spady says being without their best offensive weapon hasn't been easy. "You spend all of training camp and spring practicing a system with a guy who is adept at that system. All of a sudden you don't have that any more, so you have to make a 180 degree turn," Spady said. "If you can't run the ball you can't win . I don't anticipate him this week, because it's one of those deals where the injury actually hurts, so he can't be effective."
Alabama A&M running back Jordan Bentley doubtful for South Alabama game
-
Alabama A&M looks ahead to the 2017 football season at SWAC Media Day
-
Alabama A&M announces which players will represent the team at Media Day
-
Alabama A&M has a new face in QB competition
-
Alabama A&M hopes to spoil UAB’s return to the field
-
Alabama A&M head coach James Spady tight-lipped about quarterback battle
-
-
Alabama A&M holds first practice of fall camp
-
Alabama A&M names starting quarterback
-
Vanderbilt game is good for Alabama A&M both on and off the field
-
Alabama A&M football breaks bread on eve of fall camp
-
Alabama A&M running back Jordan Bentley named to the Black College Football Player of the Year Award watch list
-
-
Here’s what Nick Saban had to say at SEC Media Days
-
State election officials worry about 2018 election security
-
Alabama A&M making improvements on defense