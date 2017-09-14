Alabama A&M running back Jordan Bentley doubtful for South Alabama game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Alabama A&M finishes up a brutal stretch of three straight FBS opponents this Saturday against South Alabama, but what's been even harder on the team is the loss of star running back Jordan Bentley. The Guntersville native hurt his ankle in the first quarter of the UAB game, he sat out last week against Vanderbilt, and is doubtful for this Saturday. So head coach James Spady says being without their best offensive weapon hasn't been easy. "You spend all of training camp and spring practicing a system with a guy who is adept at that system. All of a sudden you don't have that any more, so you have to make a 180 degree turn," Spady said. "If you can't run the ball you can't win . I don't anticipate him this week, because it's one of those deals where the injury actually hurts, so he can't be effective."