Two Arab businesses team up to provide meals for Irma evacuees

ARAB, Ala. - Two Arab businesses teamed up to provide meals for Irma evacuees. 'Cake and Eat It Too' and 'The Old Greenhouse' opened their hearts and businesses to welcome evacuees to their city.

"I wanted a home cooked meal. I want them to feel at home. There is Jack's and restaurants, but we wanted to get them out of the hotel, to associate with all of us and make them feel at home," said Jana Waldrop, owner of Cake and Eat It Too.

They wanted to provide a relaxed atmosphere for those escaping the storm to socialize and enjoy a hot meal. "Some people had boats. We just happened to have the facility to feed large groups of people," said Clay Leak, owner of The Old Greenhouse.

Before dinner is over, evacuees are able to take home a few supplies as well. "We make sure that if they were leaving, that they have everything as far as deodorant, toothbrushes, things that they're going to need," said Waldrop.

It's just a way to show a little southern hospitality to our neighbors in need.

"You feel for people who are going through this from Florida," said Leak. "They're displaced already and they don't even know what they're going to return to, but since they're here they're our guests, so we can do what little we can."

The two businesses say they'll continue to provide dinners until they're no longer needed.