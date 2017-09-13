The Albertville Aggie Band needs $50,000 by the end of this month for Rose Parade trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. -- The Albertville High School Aggie band - with nearly 300 members - plans to make the trek to California to march in the 2018 Rose Parade. They fundraise as much as they practice, but they need to raise just over $50,000 before the end of this month.

When the Aggie Band practices, the music reverberates through the halls at Albertville High School. Those same notes ring out at the halftime show on Fridays, and pretty soon they'll ring out in California when the band marches in the 2018 Rose Parade.

The band is the largest in its area and the biggest in its history. They're representing the Southeast in the parade. In fact, this is the second time the band has gone. The first time was in 2011.

The Aggie Band is one of eight high schools in the country to be selected. "Out of all of the trips we get to take in band, this one I'm definitely most pumped about," said band member Drew Snider, "We want everybody to go. We don't want to leave one single band member behind, and we're trying our hardest to get everybody out there."

The trip isn't cheap. They have to raise just over $50,000 by the end of this month or some of the students are at risk of not going.

"They're fundraising, they're working hard, but the median income in our town is only $31,000 and we're taking essentially one million dollars out of the economy of this town and the surrounding areas, and that's hard to do," said Albertville High School Director of Bands Chris Lindley, "I cannot fathom leaving one student behind. I just can't."

The community is supportive, but getting everyone to California just isn't easy.

"You wouldn't think of Alabama, just the little town of Albertville going, but it's just really neat," Snider said.

They're hoping to strike the right note on the fundraising side to get everyone California bound for New Years Day.

You can call the band room to learn how to help. That number is 256-894-5005. The band is also fundraising.