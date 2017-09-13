NEACA Fall Craft Show to take place this weekend at the VBC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Since 1973 the Northeast Alabama Crafter's Association, (NEACA), has promoted the study, appreciation, enjoyment and preservation of original handicrafts. The non-profit is continuing to encourage crafting this weekend during their Fall Craft Show at the VBC South Hall.

The 2017 Fall Show is September 15-17. All shows are free and open to the public.

All of the proceeds collected during the shows are used to provide donations to Huntsville charities and two or four year scholarships for local students. Since the organization's start, NEACA has donated more than 1 million dollars to Huntsville area charities in addition to providing scholarships.

Approximately 225 exhibitors will be showcasing their handcrafted wares this weekend at the VBC South Hall. Come shop for handmade, one of a kind items!