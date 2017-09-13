Love for the classroom runs in the family for this week’s Tool’s for Teachers winner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Having a passion for education runs in Fe Burleson Elementary teacher Brittany Woodall's family.

"Her mom was in education 36 years," said Principal Debbie Queen.

As it turns out, Principal Queen and the Woodall family go way back. Queen used to be Woodall's music teacher. Years later, Woodall became Queen's son's kindergarten teacher.

According to Woodall, she draws her energy and inspiration from the young minds she encounters every day.

"What brings me to school are these kids, smiling faces, we have such a great time in here. We are always learning new things and doing new things," said Woodall.

All in a day's work for a woman who grew up in a classroom inside the very school she affectionately calls her second home.

"I did attend Burleson from kindergarten through 5th grade. I spent my summers here with my Mom when she was getting her classroom ready. So this has always felt like home here and I was really excited when I had the opportunity to come and teach," she said.

Tell us about a public school teacher you feel deserves recognition. Send us your nomination today! Honorees will receive $319 for their classroom. Nominees must teach in K-12 public schools in the WHNT News 19 viewing area.