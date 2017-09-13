Law enforcement say they’ve busted Irma looters stealing utility pole in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in Florida says they caught a pair of men trying to make off with a JEA utility pole Wednesday morning.

These two were caught stealing a JEA pole just this morning! Citizens watching out and officers cleaning up = partnership! #Irma #JSO pic.twitter.com/q6VKOvPKuU — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 13, 2017

They sent out this picture of the pair, seated on a curb in handcuffs.

It appears they tried to wedge the pole on top of an SUV.

Law enforcement have been consistently warning citizens about looting since Hurricane Irma plowed through Florida.

For example, Miami Police also put up a photo of a jail cell full of people they say they caught looting.

Miami even took the step of implementing a curfew to help curb the problem.