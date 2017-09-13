Just cause you as a question it doesn’t mean Nick Saban will answer it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com) - A few personnel questions were asked and mostly answered by Nick Saban on the Wednesday entering the Colorado State game.

When it comes to how he'll use backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Saban said they hadn't decided.

"And I wouldn't tell you if I did," he said. "So, I don't mind you asking the question but I don't need to answer it."

Saban continued.

"But I will call Colorado State and tell them exactly what we want to do as soon as I get out of here," Saban said, tapping the podium. "I know Mike Bobo, his dad lives up by my house at the lake. So, I'll just call him up and tell him who we're playing, when, how long, when we're putting them in, tell them the whole thing. Aight? Is that alright with you? So you can call him and find out."

