Jefferson County Commissioner ends campaign for Governor

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington announced Wednesday afternoon on his Facebook page that he would be ending his campaign for Governor.

“My decision has nothing to do with health or relationship issues. It just wasn’t meant to be,” said Carrington in his post.

Carrington went on to add that he plans to serve out the remainder of his term on the Jefferson County Commission and that he has no current plans to seek another elected office in the future.

Carrington announced his decision to run for Governor back in May.