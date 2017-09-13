× Huntsville woman sent to hospital after being shot in her car near the Parkway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

The victim tells police she was shot in the shoulder while sitting in her car, near the Victory gas station on North Memorial Parkway.

She then drove to a Huntsville Fire Station, half a mile away, where paramedics rushed her to the hospital.

Investigators are speaking with the woman and trying to determine who shot her and why.

If you have any information about this shooting, you’re asked to call Huntsville police.

Hsv shooting: 1 woman was rushed to Hsv hospital after being shot in the shoulder near N. Mem Pkwy and Mastin Lake Rd. @whnt pic.twitter.com/sToI9GETwT — Jeff Gray (@TrafficJeff) September 13, 2017