FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police are asking motorists to avoid Hermitage Drive this morning. There is a house fire in the 1800 block of the road, and emergency vehicles have the road blocked.

The fire was called in just after 6:15 Tuesday morning.

Three people were inside the home when the fire started. Paramedics took all three to the hospital, but we don’t know how badly they were hurt.

The fire has been put out, and crews are working to clear the scene.