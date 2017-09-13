Hartselle alcohol tax dollars to be split between city, Hartselle City Schools

HARTSELLE, Ala. – It was big news when the residents of Hartselle finally voted for the sale of alcohol in city limits. For months, Mayor Randy Garrison and the city council weighed the best way to use the extra revenue.

Mayor Garrison told WHNT News 19 that Tuesday, the council voted to give 15 percent to Hartselle City Schools and the other 85 percent will go to the city; the money, though, has to be used specifically for capital needs and projects, which applies mostly to the maintenance of buildings.

He said helping the schools will help one of the city’s greatest assets; and school officials said capital needs are often placed on the back burner so the money will be a huge help.

“We have tons of needs in our schools,” said Hartselle City Schools Chief Financial Officer Bradley Colburn. “We have older buildings in needs of roofs, HVAC, flooring, window repairs.”

Both Bradley and Superintendent Dee Dee Jones told WHNT News 19 they are grateful for the city’s continued support of the district.

The mayor said, on the city side, it was particularly important for residents to see where the liquor sales revenue was going, and Tuesday’s vote solidifies that.

“Which means firetrucks, police cars, paving streets, new roofs if necessary, equipment for public works, new sidewalks, things of that nature,” explained Mayor Garrison.

Nineteen businesses and restaurants now sell alcohol, and city officials said they have received approximately $108,000 in alcohol tax dollars so far.