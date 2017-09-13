Football Friday Forecast: Warming up for Week Three!

The remnants of Irma will still be rotating in some isolated showers through tonight. By Thursday, what’s left of Irma will be absorbed by winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere, pulling the remnants of the storm to the north and east. This will leave an opening for a stretch of very pleasant weather in the Tennessee Valley!

For Friday evening, expect mostly clear and dry conditions throughout the region. Temperatures will gradually cool from the mid-70s at kickoff to the low 70s by 4th quarter; overnight lows will drop into the mid-60s. The wind will be light throughout the games.