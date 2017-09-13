Civil Axe Throwing hits the target for new entertainment in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - There's new business coming to Huntsville's Campus 805 that's nailing the city's entertainment scene.

Owners Erin Lima and her husband, Jorge, have a place for you. They are the owners of the new Civil Axe Throwing facility located at Campus 805 in Huntsville.

"Once you get your first stick with that axe in the target, you're hooked," Lima explained.

Lima said coming to Civil Axe Throwing is unlike any other trip to the batting cages, and it's not like anything you've ever thrown before.

"It's not like throwing a baseball, it's not like throwing a football, it's a little bit different," Lima demonstrated. "You've got to keep a straight elbow. We have two techniques, where you can throw two-handed or one-handed."

Civil Axe Throwing is for people ages 14 and older. But, don't worry mom and dad, Lima promised the kids will be fine.

"It's something that we've been raised not to do, throwing a sharp object," Lima said. "But, it's completely safe and it's a new experience that you can have inside."

Civil Axe Throwing is hosting an open house on Friday, September 15 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Beginning Saturday, groups of six to twelve people can sign up for the experience. But, the Friday's gathering gives you a chance to try before you buy a ticket.

"It's great for team building, it's great for just a new experience to have fun and you'd be surprised how easy it is to pick up."

People can find more information by visiting, www.civilaxethrowing.com/huntsville.