Authorities search for pair wanted in connection to meth manufacturing operation

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Agents with the Morgan County Drug Task Force are searching for two people wanted in connection to an ongoing drug activity investigation at a home on Cabbage Patch Road in Lacey’s Spring.

Sheriff Ana Franklin confirmed that on September 13, agents with the Morgan County Drug Task Force along with Morgan County Community Corrections Officers served a search warrant at the residence of Maison Wayne Howard, 28, and Dalyn Savanna Lindsey, 19.

Agents report they discovered two one-pot meth labs, along with chemicals and materials used in the manufacture of methamphetamine and a quantity of meth.

The residents were not at home when authorities searched it.

The sheriff’s office is searching for Howard and Lindsey for the charges of 1st Degree Unlawful Manufacturing of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Felony Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two individuals, please contact your local law enforcement agency.