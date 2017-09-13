Auburn commit Asa Martin is playing for more than a state title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - Austin running back Asa Martin was one of the most sought after backs in the country before he verbally committed to Auburn, but there is a lot more to the 4-star prospect than meets the eye. He grew up in Courtlans, Alabama. A small town of roughly 600 people, but his love for football was bigger than the state's largest city. "You know me and my cousins always used to play in the front yard of my grandmas house," Martin said. "My cousin Leak Leak he`s very big, all bigger than me. We all used to play in the front yard and stuff like that."

The game came naturally to Martin, but after the passing of his grandmother when he was in the 8th grade, he considered walking away from football. He ultimately decided to stick with the game, and play for his grandmother. As a freshman he made the Austin varsity team, fast forward to his today, and he's an Auburn commit playing for the best 6A team in the state. "It did get overwhelming at some times, but it was everything I thought it would be. I was very blessed to be in that situation and have offers from around country. Decision came down to where I would be most comfortable and where I really wanted to be."

He chose to be a Tiger, even though his grandma was a huge Alabama fan. Martin says despite playing for the enemy team, he grandma would definitely be rooting for him. "Honestly I can`t even think what she would say but the Alabama thing, she`d probably be a little sad about that. I know she`d still be proud of me though."