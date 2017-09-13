Arab Town Hall has rain gear for those evacuating due to Irma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAB, Ala. - The city of Arab is housing many evacuees seeking shelter from the storm. "Mainly around the Tampa, St. Pete, Sarasota area," says Mayor Bob Joslin.

While many escaped the direct hit of Hurricane Irma, the hurricane brought some rain to Alabama as well. "If you need rain gear, come by city hall and we can fix you up," says Mayor Joslin.

Many of the evacuees left home with very little, so one Arab business wanted to provide them with gear to weather the storm here. "It was a very small gesture that we made. It was the smallest gesture that we could make," says Will Fowler, director of sales and marketing for Frogg Toggs.

Frogg Toggs donated more than 30 cases of rain gear to city hall. What inspired this donation? "The short answer to that is April 27, 2011," explains Fowler.

On that, day deadly tornadoes destroyed a lot of North Alabama. "I've personally seen how that devastating loss affects families, and individuals and everybody that works here was affected like that."

With the devastation of natural disasters being all too familiar, Frogg Toggs were quick to lend a helping hand. "We received a couple of emails from people that expressed their gratitude for that," says Fowler. "They've been very grateful for the opportunity to just be out and about and stay dry as they put their lives back together."