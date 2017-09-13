TBI cancels AMBER Alert for missing 3-month-old boy, confirm he is safe

UPDATE:

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that 3-month-old Russell Roysden has been safely located. The AMBER Alert has since been cancelled.

Great news! Russell Roysden is recovered. He is safe in Morgan County. The AMBER is canceled. Thanks for the RTs!! — TBI (@TBInvestigation) September 14, 2017

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for 3-month-old Russell Roysden earlier on Wednesday. Authorities believe he was kidnapped in Wartburg, Tennessee around 10 a.m by his non-custodial father, Jerry Roysden.

Here's more on AMBER ALERT issued for Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Help find 3-month old Russell Roysden. 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/1sBst2P0tX — TBI (@TBInvestigation) September 13, 2017

Investigators added that Jerry has an extensive violent criminal history. A warrant for kidnapping has been issued for his arrest.