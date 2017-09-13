TBI cancels AMBER Alert for missing 3-month-old boy, confirm he is safe

Posted 6:49 pm, September 13, 2017, by , Updated at 07:36PM, September 13, 2017

 

UPDATE:

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that 3-month-old Russell Roysden has been safely located. The AMBER Alert has since been cancelled.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for 3-month-old Russell Roysden earlier on Wednesday. Authorities believe he was kidnapped  in Wartburg, Tennessee around 10 a.m by his non-custodial father, Jerry Roysden.

Investigators added that Jerry has an extensive violent criminal history.  A warrant for kidnapping has been issued for his arrest.

 