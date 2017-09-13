Alabama ranks low on happiest states in America list

Are you happy? According to a new study from WalletHub, Alabamians may answer no. The state is ranked 47th in the nation for overall happiness.

The study took a look at things like depression rates, sports participation and income growth.

The total overall score given to Alabama was 36.60. The state was ranked 47th for ’emotional & physical well-being.’ 43rd for ‘work environment,’ and 42nd in ‘community & environment.’ The state also ranked pretty terribly in adequate sleep; 46th.

All of this was determined based on analysis of “happiness” research.

Minnesota, Utah, Hawaii, California and Nebraska topped the list for happiest states in America. The other states that round out the bottom of the list: Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and West Virginia.

WalletHub spoke with a number of experts about happiness. You can read their assessments here.