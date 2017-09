TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Have you seen Alice Faye Brown? She’s a 72-year-old woman who, police say, disappeared from her apartment home on August 27th.

Brown was living at Woodmont Court Apartments when she disappeared.

Investigators say she left her medication and dog inside the apartment when she left.

Anyone with information should call the Tuscumbia Police Department. Their phone number is 256-383-3121.