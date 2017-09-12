Tropical Depression Irma Moves Through Alabama Tuesday

Irma made it’s initial landfall Sunday morning over the lower Keys of Florida as a Category 4 storm. Monday morning Irma weakened into a Tropical Storm, after hugging the western coast of Florida all day Sunday. It’s now a depression moving through east Alabama Tuesday morning.

Now Irma is set to move through Alabama Tuesday as a tropical depression.

The National Hurricane Center’s forecasts for Irma consist of a timeline for when the center of the storm will be located in a certain spot at a certain time. However, Irma’s rain bands (as well as its gusty winds and heavy rain) extend as much as 200-400 miles from the center of the storm. As a result, Irma’s impacts will arrive in the Tennessee Valley sooner than depicted on a National Hurricane Center forecast track map.

The timeline for Irma’s rain and gusty winds to arrive in the Valley will be after 3pm for east of I-65, spreading to the entire region tonight through Tuesday morning, and slowly winding down late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Irma’s Valley Impact 1: Tropical Depression Wind Gusts

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire Tennessee Valley through Tuesday morning:

The wind advisory is in anticipation of wind gusts, which could reach up to 45 mph through Tuesday morning.

The expected timeline of Irma’s impacts across the Tennessee Valley is listed below:

Through Tuesday Morning: Winds will continue to pick up. Wind gusts could blow up to 35-45 mph through early Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon/evening: Wind gusts up to 25 mph will still be possible through the day, along with areas of steady rain. Conditions will begin to improve by Tuesday evening (see below).

Irma’s Valley Impact 2: Heavy Rain

Irma is expected to drop as much as 2-3 inches of rain throughout the Tennessee Valley Monday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

The Valley has experienced a relatively dry week over the past several days, so the rain is expected to be rapidly absorbed by the ground in this region. For that reason, flash flood watches have not been issued by the National Weather Service. However, in flood-prone areas where rainfall tends to accumulate at a fast pace, flash flood conditions should be locally monitored.

Irma’s Valley Impact 3: Severe storms/tornadoes remain a low — but not entirely zero — concern

Due to the relatively cool and dry air in place in the Tennessee Valley ahead of Irma’s arrival, the instability available for the atmosphere to tap into for generating thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes is very, very low. However, enough wind shear is available that a quick spin up cannot be ruled out, but it is highly unlikely that this scenario would occur.

The weekend to next week: Lingering rain will still be possible through Wednesday and it will be breezy at times. The weather Wednesday will be more of an inconvenience than anything though. By Thursday we really start to dry out again, after Irma drops 2-3 inches of Monday-Wednesday.

We will see temperatures well below average as Irma moves closer during the middle of next week. Highs will struggle to make it higher than the 60s both Tuesday and Wednesday.

After Irma is out of the Valley we’ll see another pleasant stretch of dry weather into next weekend.