Soldiers and vehicles from Fort Campbell head south, stop at Redstone Arsenal for the night

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- When disaster strikes, the troops come marching in! One hundred and twenty soldiers from Fort Campbell are heading south to help with hurricane relief efforts, but not before making a pit stop at Redstone Arsenal and spending the night in Pagano gym.

"As a soldier, any time we get called upon to help the American people, it is fantastic," said CSM George Ackerman. "We love to do that. and we're excited to do that and ecstatic to be here and provide help in any way necessary."

As they head into a storm that everyone else is running away from, they plan to support aircraft that have been prepositioned in disaster zones. "We as a logistical supply chain have to be able to go along with those aircraft to provide fuel, water, signal support," Ackerman said. "Also we have medevac capabilities so we'll be able to provide rescue if necessary, when called upon to do so."

After a night of sleep in Pagano gym, these 120 soldiers and 47 vehicles will continue the trip south to serve their country.