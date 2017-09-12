Roy Moore and Luther Strange trade barbs over cancelled debate appearance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Roy Moore dropped out of a candidate forum at Samford University, scheduled for September 21. The decision led both the Strange and Moore Campaigns to trade barbs.

“Another week, another canceled debate from Roy Moore.” said Strange for Senate spokesman Cameron Foster. “The only time we’ve seen him in the last three weeks was when he was flying to Washington D.C. for a fundraiser with NeverTrumper Alan Keyes. Roy Moore, like so many other career politicians, must believe he is above answering questions from Alabama citizens. What is Roy Moore afraid of? What is Roy Moore hiding? Voters should ask themselves, if Roy Moore refuses to answer questions from voters, will he listen to their concerns in elected office?”

But Roy Moore issued his own challenge to Luther Strange, in a fiery reply.

Moore said he declined to attend due to the fact that “it was not disclosed to me or my campaign at the time the invitation was accepted, that the President of API, Caleb Crosby, also serves as the Treasurer for the Senate Leadership Fund.” The Alabama Policy Institute (API) was the sponsor of the Samford event.

Moore says that “The Senate Leadership Fund is responsible for millions of dollars’ worth of malicious and false ads designed to stain my character and reputation. I have asked my opponent repeatedly to denounce these ads against me, my wife and my family as he knows that the content contained therein is completely false. However, Luther Strange has not done so. In fact, he has warmly embraced McConnell’s Senate Leadership Fund and Caleb Crosby as his key allies. The fact that this debate was being hosted by the Treasurer of a group so partial to my opponent’s personal interests is yet another Washington trick – the same kind of tricks despised by the people of Alabama.”

Roy Moore instead asked to meet Strange in a public debate, “mano a mano, no tricks, no moderators, no questions from the press. Just Luther Strange and me on the stage presenting our issues and the opponents’ responses thereto.”

Moore says that over the course of the primary election, Luther Strange failed to show up to 8 different forums where he and the other candidates put their positions and candidacy on the line and accused Strange of “ducking debates.”

Moore claims that the debate he has proposed will “get to the truth about Luther Strange’s appointment deal with Governor Bentley while he was under investigation by the Attorney General’s office, why Luther Strange sided with Mitch McConnell to support the very Senate gamesmanship that has sunk President Trump’s agenda, the basis for the false accusations against me, and why Luther Strange has taken millions in Washington special interest money for his campaign.”

There is no word at this time whether or not this specific challenge will be accepted by Strange.