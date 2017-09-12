Incredible video shows plane fighting Irma’s winds, aborting landing at Myrtle Beach airport

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Incredible video shows an Allegiant flight battling winds from Tropical Storm Irma as it attempts to land at the Myrtle Beach International Airport on Monday.

The video, which was submitted to WMBF by Christopher and Malgorzata Rosafort, was filmed on a golf course around noon.

Incredible video of a plane battling strong crosswinds at Myrtle Beach International Airport today They couldn't land! @nsj #scwx pic.twitter.com/uSXsEwr2uF — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) September 11, 2017

Christopher said the moment was “pretty intense.”

Kirk Lovell, a spokesperson for the airport, confirmed that incident, WPDE reports. He added there were multiple delays and cancellations due to Tropical Storm Irma throughout the day Monday.

The flight was eventually diverted to Raleigh.