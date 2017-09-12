Huntsville Pro-Confederate statue rally and counter-protest planned for Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Once again, demonstrators will be in front of Madison County Courthouse this weekend, both in support of and opposition to the Confederate monument there.

On September 16, a group that wants to preserve Confederate history will hold a “Dixie Rally on the Square” with keynote speakers and musical entertainment. The rally will include a representative from the Sons of Confederate Veterans. The event starts at one in the afternoon.

Other groups want Huntsville citizens to “Unite Against Hate” and feel this demonstration is a direct response to their protest in August and presence at a recent County Commission meeting. The groups plan to protest the pro-Confederate rally.