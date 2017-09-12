Huntsville police investigating double homicide, Man arrested on two murder charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are investigating a double homicide of two elderly women in Five Points. Around 8:00 p.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to the Five Points Mobile Home Park on Windham Street.

When they arrived, an elderly woman was found in her trailer with a gun shot wound. She was rushed to Huntsville Hospital, where she later died.

Almost four hours later, and a half a block away, police found another elderly woman who had been shot in the 1400 block of Halsey Avenue. Police quickly started investigating the scene.

Around 12:30 Tuesday morning, police found 27-year-old Otis Preston Mayes off Greene Street in Huntsville.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of murder.

At this time, the motive in both of these murders is unknown.

We expect to hear more from Huntsville police later this morning.