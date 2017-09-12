High School Football Match-ups: Week 3
Here’s a list of games involving local high school teams on Friday, September 15. We will have all the highlights during our Football Friday coverage Friday night, at 10 p.m.
Don’t forget to call in your team’s score at 1(800)533-TV19, or tweet @whnt or @whnt_sports.
Friday 9/15
Sparkman @ Bob Jones
Huntsville @ Buckhorn
Hewitt-Trussville @ Grissom (Milton Frank)
James Clemens @ Gadsden City
Brewer @ Albertville
Athens @ Muscle Shoals
Hazel Green @ Austin
Decatur @ Columbia (Louis Crews Stadium)
Florence @ Hartselle
West Point @ Springville
Crossville @ Arab
Boaz @ Alexandria
Scottsboro @ Douglas
Etowah @ Guntersville
Ardmore @ East Limestone
Lee @ Brooks
Lawrence County @ Russellville
Jemison @ JP2
DAR @ Westminster Christian
Randolph @ Madison Academy
Madison County @ North Jackson
Sardis @ Geraldine
Priceville @ Central Florence
Danville @ Wilson
West Limestone @ Rogers
Susan Moore @ Holly Pond
North Sand Mountain @ Brindlee Mountain
Sylvania @ New Hope
Plainview @ Pisgah
Clements @ Lexington
Colbert @ Elkmont
Colbert Heights @ West Morgan
East Lawrence @ Lauderdale County
Westbrook Christian @ Fyffe
Ider @ Sand Rock
Asbury @ Section
Falkville @ Tarrant
Winston County @ Tanner
Hatton @ Red Bay
Mars Hill @ Lamar County
Phil Campbell @ Sheffield
Spring Garden @ Woodville
Decatur Heritage @ Meek
Lynn @ RA Hubbard
Shoals Christian @ Waterloo
Hackleburg @ Tharptown
Vina @ Phillips