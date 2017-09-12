Evacuees stock up on water while they can before heading back to Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Florida is reeling from the damage of Hurricane Irma, but many evacuees are already preparing to make the trek back home. Basic resources are running low there, so evacuees that are here in Huntsville are trying to take back the bare necessities.

Water is scarce in the aftermath of Irma. In Central Florida, reports are saying as of Monday 82,000 people remained without drinkable water. That's what Irma evacuees in Huntsville know they are going back to, and the reason for the spike in water sales.

Empty water aisles are what customers are seeing in a number of different grocery stores, because as a result of the storm and an influx of customers, water is at a premium.

Publix Super Markets is headquartered in Florida, with 776 stores in the state. In a statement they said most of their stores have been impacted. At one point they were completely out of water. And for now, water is available in limited quantities in their stores.

Publix is trying to restock the shelves as quickly as they can, with skeletal crews in many markets because of the storm. As grocery stores across the Southeast try to regain their footing after Irma, and cater to both evacuees and residents, it's going to take some patience on the customers part.

Water is one of the biggest needs in Florida right now. You can help in the Red Cross efforts to provide aid and relief to victims, by texting IRMA to 90999 to make a $10 donation.