County-wide effort: Guntersville Rescue Squad, other entities are collecting donations for hurricane victims

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. -- Hurricane victims range across the south from Florida to Texas, and folks here in north Alabama want to help.

Dozens of supplies have poured into the Guntersville Rescue Squad from across Marshall County. They'll sit at the Rescue Squad until their next stop: hurricane-affected areas.

Public Relations Officer C.J. Jones says they're looking for more donations. "We're trying to get stuff down to them. We've got two tractor trailers donated for us to use. All we've got to do is fill them."

Relief organizations say money is the best way to help the people affected by the storms, but the rescue squad partnered up with Mission to North America Disaster Response, a faith-based organization that identified specific needs in certain areas that is ready to distribute the supplies to people who need them. "Basic needs. Hygiene supplies, baby supplies, pet supplies. Bottled water," explained Jones.

The Rescue Squad has a detailed list of what the organization determined is needed, so the donations won't be a hindrance and they'll get to where they need to.

The Rescue Squad partnered up with Marshall County Schools, the City of Guntersville, and other responders.

"We know what it's like to lose everything," Jones said, "We've walked into communities that are devastated, and those communities that have been hit, those communities have sent people up here to help us. So now it's time for us to return the favor."

Click here for a detailed list of needed supplies, as well as drop-off locations.

Jones says the list is pinned to the top of the rescue squad's Facebook page.