Catholic Center of Concern offers a variety of services to families in the Tennessee Valley

The Huntsville Catholic Center of Concern offers a range of services to help individuals and families during times of need.  For more information on any of the services or to volunteer email kermit@cfshsv.com.  The group offers:

-Direct emergency assistance to families confronting the loss of housing or utility services due to financial crisis

-Provides assistance in securing prescription medication for those battling life-threatening illness and other resources are not available.

-Maintains a small clothing room where articles are given without cost to individuals and families in need.

-Recently approved as a Baby Box distributor.