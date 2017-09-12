Catholic Center of Concern offers a variety of services to families in the Tennessee Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Huntsville Catholic Center of Concern offers a range of services to help individuals and families during times of need. For more information on any of the services or to volunteer email kermit@cfshsv.com. The group offers:

-Direct emergency assistance to families confronting the loss of housing or utility services due to financial crisis

-Provides assistance in securing prescription medication for those battling life-threatening illness and other resources are not available.

-Maintains a small clothing room where articles are given without cost to individuals and families in need.

-Recently approved as a Baby Box distributor.