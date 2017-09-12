Auburn moving offensive coordinator from the field to the press box

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com) - After the worst offensive performance of Gus Malzahn's coaching career, Auburn is shaking up its gameday operations heading into its homecoming game against Mercer.

Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, who spent the first two games of the season calling plays from the sideline, is moving up to the coaching booth, while offensive line coach Herb Hand will move from the booth down to the field, Malzahn announced Tuesday.

"That's really where his comfort zone is," Malzahn said. "... (He) just feels like he can get a better feel for the defenses and everything that goes with that. Herb will come downstairs. He thinks it will be a good thing for him to get around his offensive line up front. Those are the changes there and I think that'll definitely help as far as that's concerned with that."

