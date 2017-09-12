A broken headlight led Arab Police officers to what they believe to be stolen guns, and drugs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAB, Ala. -- A broken headlight led Arab Police officers to multiple guns, at least one of which officers say is stolen, drugs, and two arrests.

It all started with a traffic stop, when Arab Police officers on patrol noticed a broken headlight.

Arab Police Chief Ed Ralston says officers found reason to investigate further. "When they got inside the vehicle with consent, there was a total of five guns. Four handguns and one shotgun. One of them had a serial number that was filed off."

Ralston says at least one was stolen and the others are believed to be. That's under investigation. "Officers found methamphetamine, some other prescribed medication that was not the subject's, and found about $800," he added, "Lots of other items that are believed possibly not to be theirs."

Investigators are looking into whether or not those were stolen. Daniel Welch and Wilma Scott are facing several charges. Welch isn't a stranger to law enforcement. He's had multiple other offenses, including felonies.

"The officers are out here at night. They work hard. They do a great job," Ralston said, "That was a team effort by that shift. They were all familiar with who that was. They were all on guard and doing what they were supposed to do and it yielded a great arrest."

Both Welch and Scott are in the Marshall County Jail. The online inmate database shows a judge set Welch's bond at $150,000. Scott's bond is $3,500.