MADISON, Ala. – Investigators with the Madison Police Department say they were called to the Madison Landing Apartments around 7:00 Tuesday morning. They say there was an accidental shooting.

Officers arrived to the scene within minutes to find someone with a gunshot to the stomach.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

.@madisonpoliceAL on the scene of accidental shooting at Madison Landing apts off of Flagstone Drive. Victim taken to Huntsville Hosp.@whnt pic.twitter.com/n0aaAhVtsq — Courtney Crown (@CourtCrownWHNT) September 12, 2017