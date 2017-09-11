Volunteers needed to help with the CASA weatherization program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Taking Energy Measures Personally = $avings (TEMP$) program is an annual one day event in which teams of CASA volunteers weatherize the homes of clients by putting plastic on windows, insulating pipes, caulking breaches, installing smoke detectors, replacing storm doors and performing other small repairs.

CASA's TEMP$ program is a free weatherization service to the elderly and home-bound of Madison County. The goal is to make the home more comfortable and secure during the winter months.

Interested volunteers can contact Jessica at (256) 533-7775 or jessica@casamadisoncounty.com